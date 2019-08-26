OnePlus 7T renders leak, reveal triple rear-camera and waterdrop notch

Leaked renders of OnePlus’ next smartphone, the OnePlus 7T, show off the upcoming phone’s new triple-camera set up and design familiar to its predecessors, the OnePlus 7 and 6T.
The leak comes from Pricebaba in partnership with Twitter leaker OnLeaks (@OnLeaks). One of the most notable differences with the 7T, according to the renders, is the circular camera module that features three lenses in a horizontal line. The circle sports angular lines that divide the three cameras and the dual-LED flash sits below the centre lens.
Considering the OnePlus 7 — which didn’t come to Canada — only featured two cameras, it looks like this is a significant upgrade for the 7T.
OnePlus stuck with the curved glass back panel and around the front is the waterdrop notch with a single selfie camera.
The display measures in at roughly 6.5-inches (or 6.4-inches if you include the rounded corners). The 7T measures in at 161.2 x 74.5 x 8.3mm.
And here comes your first complete look at the #OnePlus7T! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/c1lLMCho27 pic.twitter.com/x29FNO7u9h
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 24, 2019
Most everything else is nearly identical to the OnePlus 7, with the power and alert slider on the right side and volume rocker on the left. Along the bottom is the USB Type-C port, loudspeaker grill and SIM card tray. There’s also an earpiece right above the notch and a secondary microphone along the top edge.
Beyond that, there’s little known about the OnePlus 7T. It’s expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of non-expandable storage. The screen will likely be an FHD+ Optic AMOLED display as well.
Finally, OnePlus will likely unveil the 7T alongside the 7T Pro, and the OnePlus TV rumoured to launch September 26th. On top of that, OnLeaks told Pricebaba that there would be a OnePlus 7T McLaren ‘Senna’ Edition, but didn’t share details regarding the device.
Comments