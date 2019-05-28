News
OnePlus brings Zen Mode and Screen Recorder to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T open beta

May 28, 2019

5:39 PM EDT

OnePlus is rolling out new open beta updates to the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

The beta update brings ‘Zen Mode’ and ‘Screen Recorder’ to the OnePlus 6 and 6T. Reports of Zen Mode coming to the older phones were initially leaked earlier this month.

OnePlus designed Zen Mode to limit users’ daily smartphone user. Once the user reaches a set usage limit, Zen Mode will prevent them from using their phone for 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, the OnePlus has yet to bring Night Scape 2.0 to its older phones. This new update also fixes the issue that caused Messenger notifications to break through ‘Game Mode.’

The Open Beta is rolling out to users over the next few days.

Read the full changelog below:

Changelog

System

Fixed the bug where Facebook messenger pops up notifications when in gaming mode
Improved smooth-scrolling experience

Message

  • Supported PIN-TO-TOP for notification category (India Only)

Network

  • Support Telia Denmark VoLTE/VoWiFi

Zen Mode

  • Added Zen Mode feature

Screen Recorder

  • Added Screen Recorder feature

Communication

  • Optimized the logic of dialing a contact while using two SIM cards

Source: OnePlus

