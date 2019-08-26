News
Netflix adding ‘Latest’ tab to search for new, coming soon titles

Netflix app on iPhone

Netflix has made it easier for users to find shows and movies that are new or coming soon to the streaming video platform.

In a recent tweet, Netflix said that a ‘Latest’ tab now shows up in the platform’s navigation bar and includes titles that are ‘Brand New,’ ‘Coming this Week’ and ‘Coming Next Week.’

You’ll also be able to click ‘Remind Me’ to receive a notification when new titles launch, says Netflix.

Recently, Netflix also started testing a new feature called ‘Collections’ that aims to make it easier to discover movies and TV shows on the platform. Unlike regular Netflix recommendations, which are selected with an algorithm that includes viewing history, Collections are hand-picked by humans. The group of content is selected based on several factors including themes, genre, tone, storylines and character traits.

It is unclear when either of these features will be available in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Netflix for more information.

Source: Netflix (Twitter)

