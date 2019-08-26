Google Maps on Android Auto updates with easier to hit buttons

Google Maps on Android Auto has been updated with quick access to the ‘Alternate route,’ ‘Settings,’ ‘nearby locations’ and an overflow menu.
Previously, when you were using Maps you could hit an arrow icon to access all of these features. Now, Google has made it so it takes fewer taps to access the functionality.
This feature appears to be rolling out now since multiple Reddit users have reported getting the update within the last few days.
While this isn’t a massive update, it does make maps a tad bit easier to use, and it goes hand-in-hand with the new Android Auto update that rolled out a few weeks ago.
Image credit: Reddit (ronakg)
Source: Reddit (ronakg)
Comments