Vancouver residents can book a puppy playdate today with Spot

Residents in Vancouver can book a free puppy and pizza playdate with the Spot Dog Walking app for iOS and Android.
To do this, download the app, tap on the ‘Book Pup Playdate’ option and enter your arrival location.
Once you’ve booked, get ready for 30 minutes of playtime with rescue dogs that are also available for adoption. Each puppy date also comes with pizza.
Spot is working with the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) during this event.
While puppies are available for adoption, Spot also wants to remind people that mature dogs struggle to find a home as well.
“We’re really excited to work with the BC SPCA, not only to let people know about the amazing things that they do, but also bring a little bit of joy to people in the middle of the work day.” said John Minchin, Spot’s CEO, in a press release.
Spot is available in several cities around Canada, including Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria. The company donates 10 cents to local animal shelters and rescues for every 10 minutes spent walking dogs.
Source: Spot
