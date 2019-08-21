Moto G6 Play and Galaxy Tab A to receive Android 9 Pie update

The 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A will receive an update to Android Pie update on August 26th. This is according to both the Rogers and Telus OS upgrade schedule.
This tablet launched initially in 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo.
Rogers’ operating system schedule also indicates that the Moto G6 Play will receive its update to Android Pie on August 22nd.
The Moto G6 Play launched in 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo.
The Moto G6 Play is available at Rogers, Fido and Videotron, though it’s currently unclear if the Vidéotro variant will also get the update.
Source: Rogers
