Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in September

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content. For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in September.
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians: season 17 (09/09/2019)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: season 16
- The Real Housewives of Dallas: season 4 (09/05/2019)
- Married to Medicine: season 7 (09/09/2019) New episodes every Monday
Here are some of the currently ongoing shows on the streaming service.
- Flip it Like Disick: season 1 New episodes every Monday
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 4 New episodes every Monday
- A Lie to Die For: season 1 New episodes every Monday
- Snapped: season 26 New episodes every Monday
- Below Deck: Mediterranean: season 4 New episodes every Tuesday
- Buried in the Backyard: season 2 New episodes every Tuesday
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 14 New episodes every Wednesday
- Flipping Exes: season 1 New episodes every Wednesday
- Million Dollar Listing New York: season 8 New episodes every Friday
