Resources
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in September

Aug 22, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Hayu

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content. For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in September.

  • Keeping Up With the Kardashians: season 17 (09/09/2019)
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: season 16
  • The Real Housewives of Dallas: season 4 (09/05/2019)
  • Married to Medicine: season 7 (09/09/2019) New episodes every Monday

Here are some of the currently ongoing shows on the streaming service.

  • Flip it Like Disick: season 1 New episodes every Monday 
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 4 New episodes every Monday 
  • A Lie to Die For: season 1 New episodes every Monday 
  • Snapped: season 26 New episodes every Monday 
  • Below Deck: Mediterranean: season 4 New episodes every Tuesday
  • Buried in the Backyard: season 2 New episodes every Tuesday 
  • The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 14 New episodes every Wednesday 
  • Flipping Exes: season 1 New episodes every Wednesday 
  • Million Dollar Listing New York: season 8 New episodes every Friday 

Hayu is available on both Android and iOS.

Related Articles

News

Oct 3, 2018

9:00 AM EDT

Reality TV streaming platform Hayu is now available in Canada

Resources

Jul 19, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in August

News

Apr 3, 2019

9:33 AM EDT

DAZN Canada signs exclusive agreement to stream all 380 Premier League matches

News

Oct 25, 2018

9:07 PM EDT

Love Island UK is now available on hayu Canada

Comments