Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now available for pre-order in Canada

Aug 21, 2019

Samsung’s Bluetooth-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now available for pre-order.

The smartwatch doesn’t officially launch until September 27th. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a starting price of $369.99 CAD for the 40mm variant. The 44mm smartwatch starts at $399.99. Both variants include a heart rate monitor and are Bluetooth-only. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 also features a rotating bezel, though it’s not mechanical this time and uses haptic feedback.

The smartwatch will be available in physical electronics stores like Best Buy, including all Samsung Experience locations.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will also come with a bonus wireless battery pack. The LTE version of the smartwatch releases in Canada in October.

For more on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, check out our hands-on with the smartwatch.

