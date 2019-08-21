Google-owned Waze says its in-app music player now works with Google’s flagship music streaming service, YouTube Music.
Waze launched its in-app audio player in 2018 and works with popular services like Spotify, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One and more. The company says its users have driven almost 11 billion kilometers while listening to one of its audio partners.
This partnership with YouTube Music expands its offering. Waze does note that connecting YouTube Music is only available to Premium subscribers, which costs $11.99 per month in Canada.
When YouTube Music Premium is enabled within Waze, the app allows users to choose songs, hit play/pause and skip songs. Then, once you’re done controlling the music, the player shrinks down into a small icon in the top left-hand corner of the map.
To add YouTube Music, tap on the music note icon in the top corner then tap on where it says audio apps. Then select ‘Settings’ and choose YouTube Music from the list.
“We’re really excited to have YouTube Music be part of the Waze Audio Player family,” said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. “We always want to make sure our users have the best possible experience in the car, and now providing them with access to YouTube Music’s huge catalogue means they’ll always have access to their favourite tracks and playlists while on the road.”
Waze says the feature is rolling out now in some countries and will be available ‘for all users globally in the coming weeks.’
Comments