Google getting rid of ability to gift Play Music subscriptions soon

Google is getting rid of the ability to gift Play Music subscriptions.
According to 9to5Google, with version 8.21 for Android and the latest Play Music update, the ‘Send gift’ option is no longer available. This feature was typically available under General in settings.
The gift offered a one-month subscription for $9.99, a three-month subscription for $29.97 and a six-month subscription for $59.94.
A Google Play Help page regarding how to ‘Send Google Play gifts by email’ now has a message letting users know the service will no longer exist.
“Google Play Music Subscriptions can no longer be purchased as gifts,” the message reads.
It is worth noting that the service is still available in older versions of Play Music.
Source: 9to5Google
