This Supreme branded burner phone is so hype it doesn’t even need apps

Your dealer’s new phone just got announced — your 15 and a half-year-old sneaker dealer that is.
Supreme just dropped its 2019 fall/winter look book, and besides an absolutely firey hot Pyrex collab, the super-hype streetwear brand pulled back the curtain on a new phone.
During my time at MobileSyrup, I’ve only been able to write about Supreme once when Samsung partnered with a fake knock-off version of the brand. But little did I know that today, the streetwear company would grace me with the holy grail of hypebeast tech.
The phone is a Blu feature phone, and as The Verge notes, it’s likely one of the low-end Zoey models. The handset’s description in the lookbook says that it’s a 3G capable phone and comes with a 16GB MicroSD card. So, if I had to hazard a guess, I’d say it’s the Zoey 3G.
What makes the phone ‘hype’ you might ask? Well, let me tell you. Besides having specs from 2003 (obviously a flex) or the custom supreme wallpaper, there’s a giant Supreme logo running up the back of the device. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack — need I say more.
Now we all know being cool means not caring about anything, so having a phone that limits you to mainly texting and calling is a huge flex on anyone that still uses apps.
Twitter? what’s that? Nah dawg I haven’t used an app since 2019. Besides I got a guy to cop my jawns for me now” – future Supreme phone owner
There’s no mention of the price in the lookbook, but Supreme gear can range radically based on demand, so I’m hesitant even to guess how much the device will cost. But you know what’s priceless? The swag that comes along with using a $35 phone after paying likely hundreds of dollars for it.
See you in line losers.
Comments