Samsung ends its partnership with knock-off Supreme brand

At Samsung’s December event it announced a collaboration with (what we thought) was the beloved New York-based street-wear brand Supreme.
That turned out to be a lie, leading us down a rabbit hole of fake companies and Italian copyright law.
Now, after a considerable amount of backlash, the Korean electronics giant has back peddled on the partnership.
“Samsung Electronics had previously mentioned a collaboration with Supreme Italia at the Galaxy A8s China launch event on December 10th, Samsung Electronics has now decided to terminate this collaboration,” reads a February 3rd post from Samsung, according to Engadget.
When Samsung announced the partnership, it didn’t mention it was specifically working with the fake Supreme in Italy instead of the original based in the U.S., but most people believed the company was working with the established American fashion house.
The reason most people were also confused is that the fake Supreme brand in Italy is allowed to use the same logo as the New York-based brand because of Italy’s logo trademark loophole that allows companies to use the real Supreme logo.
Source: Engadget
