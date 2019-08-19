Razer Phone pauses Android 9 Pie update due to ‘Game Booster’ bug

Original Razer Phone users need to wait a bit longer to receive the device’s new Android 9 Pie update due to a bug related to ‘Game Booster.’
This software update was supposed to finally be released just a month after the company announced on Reddit in July.
The download is about 1GB, as it features Android’s July security patch and Digital Wellbeing support. It also includes gesture navigation, adaptable battery, notification management and bug fixes.
However, the rollout is being halted due to a bug that broke Game Booster. We’ll update this story once this issue is fixed.
Before this update, Razer Phone owners had to struggle with a lack of support after Android Oreo 8.1 was released in April last year.
The Razer Phone 2 already has Android Pie, but it still lacks the July security patch.
Razer owners will just have to wait just a while longer until the game booster bug gets fixed.
Source: Android Central via AndroidPolice
