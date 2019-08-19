Sony buys Spider-Man developer Insomniac games

Sony, the owner of the wildly popular PlayStation brand, has bought the Californian developer behind last year’s Spider-Man video game.
While Insomniac has remained independent since it opened in 1994, the company has developed plenty of platform-exclusive titles in the past. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.
Insomniac is best known for other PlayStation exclusives like Ratchet & Clank and Resistance series. The developer also worked with Microsoft on the colourful sandbox game Sunset Overdrive.
As we near the release of the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox, both gaming giants are gearing up for the next major battle of the console wars.
Sony swept Microsoft when it released the PS4, and it seems like Microsoft is preparing to get the crown back. Last year, Microsoft bought development studios Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment, Compulsion Games and inXile Entertainment to help create more first-party games for Windows and Xbox.
Now, it seems Sony could be adopting a similar strategy with the acquisition of Insomniac.
