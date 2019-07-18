News
Razer Phone will get Android Pie in the coming weeks

Jul 18, 2019

6:16 PM EDT

Android Pie will release on the Razer Phone sometime “in the coming weeks,” Razer has confirmed.

Razer posted the information on Reddit and continued by saying it will include Android security updates. That said, Razer didn’t specify the phone’s security patch level.

The Razer Phone 2 is also outdated; while it has Android Pie, it hasn’t received a security patch since February 2019.

The Razer Phone features a 5.7-inch display, with a 1440 x 2560-pixel resolution, and a Snapdragon 835 chipset.

