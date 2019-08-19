Nvidia’s Geforce Now to bring cloud-based gaming experience to Android smartphones

In a blog post, computer graphics giant Nvidia announced that its Geforce Now cloud gaming service will expand to Android smartphones “later this year.”
The service will first arrive in beta form, just like its previous launches for PC and Mac clients. Nvidia said that most Android phones, “including flagship devices from LG and Samsung,” will support it.
Geforce Now will also allow gamers to bring their digital library of games with them when they test-drive the service.
With over 500 games and more to come, the growing platform now carries titles like the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and World of Tanks.
However, because some games don’t support touch controls, Nvidia also recommends the use of a Bluetooth-enabled gamepad.
When it finally launches in 2019, Geforce Now will compete directly with similar services like Google Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud.
Nvidia has plans to upgrade some of its data centers in North America and Germany to include hardware-based ray-tracing capabilities. With the necessary hardware, games that support ray-tracing tech tend to have more realistic graphics.
Gamers interested in using Geforce Now can join the service’s waitlist.
Source: Nvidia Via: XDA Developers
Comments