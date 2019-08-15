Walmart is expanding its grocery delivery service to several new locations in Canada.
Following its initial launch last year, Walmart Canada and U.S.-based Instacart are offering delivery “as fast as an hour” to over 200 Walmart stores across Canada.
The on-demand delivery service is available to Walmart shoppers in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Placing an order is done through Instacart online or through its app and costs $7.99 CAD per delivery, or you sign up for the $99-per-year Instacart Express membership.
Walmart is offering a promo that can save you $10 off the first order if it’s $35 or more – the code for this is WMTCOAST2COAST.
“Canadian families are busy. By introducing more online shopping options at Walmart, we’re helping make life easier and more convenient for them,” said Lee Tappenden, CEO of Walmart Canada, in a press release. “Expanding our relationship with Instacart provides our customers with even more time-saving ways to shop at Walmart in their community.”
Walmart Canada recently announced an investment of $200 million to improve its in-store experience and online pickup integration. In addition, the company rolled out ‘Fast Lane,’ which gives customers the ability to use the dedicated My Walmart app to scan items while shopping and check out without having to unload all their purchases from the cart.
