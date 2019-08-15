Sony reveals four new PS4 DualShock 4 controller colours

Sony has unveiled new PlayStation 4 accessories that are set to launch by the end of the year.
To start, the following four new colours for the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller were announced:
- Electric Purple
- Red Camouflage
- Rose Gold
- Titanium Blue
All four controllers will cost $74.99 CAD each and will launch in September.
Get a better look at the controllers in the video below.
Additionally, Sony has announced a Rose Gold version of its Gold Wireless Headset for the PlayStation 4. The new headset will launch in November and cost $119.99 CAD.
Sony gives a closer look at the headset in this brief video:
Source: PlayStation
