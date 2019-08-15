News
Sony reveals four new PS4 DualShock 4 controller colours

Aug 15, 2019

12:03 PM EDT

DualShock 4 controller

Sony has unveiled new PlayStation 4 accessories that are set to launch by the end of the year.

To start, the following four new colours for the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller were announced:

  • Electric Purple
  • Red Camouflage
  • Rose Gold
  • Titanium Blue

All four controllers will cost $74.99 CAD each and will launch in September.

Get a better look at the controllers in the video below.

Additionally, Sony has announced a Rose Gold version of its Gold Wireless Headset for the PlayStation 4. The new headset will launch in November and cost $119.99 CAD.

Sony gives a closer look at the headset in this brief video:

Source: PlayStation

