Deliverr brings its same-day ‘daily item’ delivery service to Calgary

Aug 15, 2019

11:47 AM EDT

The war for on-demand services in Canada is now expanding past ride-sharing and into the delivery of food and alcohol.

Deliverr first launched in Regina and has expanded into a much larger market, now available in Calgary.

The Calgary-based company states it will deliver your “daily item,” which includes booze, groceries or your local restaurant, to your door “in as little as 45 minutes.”

The Deliverr app is available on iOS and Android and the company makes its money through charging a delivery fee, which starts off as low as $4.99. To entice people to sign up, Deliverr is offering to waive the first delivery fee for new users with the code WELCOME.

In a press release, Birju Patel, founder of Deliverr, said: “Each Deliverr shopper goes through training to best understand shopping practices to ensure quality and efficiency. You can trust us to get you everything you ordered in perfect condition, we have taught every Deliverr shopper to shop as if the order was for their own family.”

Deliverr faces stiff competition in Calgary as there is already Inabuggy, Instacart, Save-On-Foods, Spud, Sunterra Market, and Walmart Canada.

Source: Deliverr

