OnePlus adds Fnatic Mode and DC dimming to the OnePlus 6 and 6T

OnePlus just published separate updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T (Oxygen OS 9.0.16) that includes DC dimming, Fnatic Mode, August security patch, and a list of general tweaks.
To those who are not familiar with the term, DC dimming technology allows a display to change its brightness based on the amount of power it gets.
Unlike the traditional Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming method used by smartphones from Samsung and Apple that have OLED screens, DC dimming eliminates screen flickering at lower brightness.
As a result, it reduces the chances for a display to cause eye fatigue, but at the cost of a slight degradation in image quality.
Many smartphones from Chinese OEMs have adopted various forms of DC dimming since the beginning of 2019. With the latest updates, the OnePlus 6 lineup has finally caught up with the trend.
The Fnatic Mode debuted on the OnePlus 7 Pro now also serves as the dedicated gaming mode for the OnePlus 6 and 6T. On top of that, OnePlus introduced Quick reply in landscape mode, making it easier for gamers to respond to urgent messages in the heat of battle.
Here is the complete changelog:
Oxygen OS 9.0.8 for the OnePlus 6 / OxygenOS 9.0.16 for the OnePlus 6T
System
- Optimized pocket mode
- Fixed an issue with apps failing to respond
- Fixed an issue to unlock apps successfully using fingerprint when the screen recorder is turned on
- Added Quick reply in landscape mode (Settings – Utilities – Quick reply in landscape)
- Android security patch updated to 2019.08
- General bug fixes and stability improvements
Launcher
- Added password settings for Hidden Space
Gaming Mode
- Introduced brand new Fnatic mode for an immersive gaming experience, More surprises on the way
Zen mode
- Added additional Zen mode features
OnePlus Laboratory
- Added the DC dimming feature
Communication
- Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for Bouygues
Again, OnePlus says the updates will reach a small percentage of users first before a broader roll-out in the coming days.
Source: OnePlus
