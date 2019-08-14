We here at MobileSyrup have put together a list of reasonably priced tech products the team thinks will help students get through the upcoming school year. From grade school to post-secondary, there should be something on this list for everyone.

We’ve got speakers and headphones to help you party and study, along with a Chromebook, a MacBook and a Windows laptop to make sure no matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got a recommendation that should work for you.

There’s even our two favourite mid-range phones that we feel offer some of the best value you can currently get from a smartphone.

Check out the full gift guide below.