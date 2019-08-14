Twitter intends to bring several new features to the social media platform, including the ability to follow interests and view tweets regarding specific topics in user timelines.
The Verge reported that this new feature would allow users to follow topics like sports teams, celebrities and TV shows.
Rob Bishop, Twitter’s product manager, told The Verge that the functionality is currently being tested on Android devices and that at the moment only sports-related interests can be followed.
The Verge indicated that Twitter wants users to be able to find content in the easiest way possible without needing to know which accounts to follow.
The social network indicated that topics will be curated by Twitter using machine learning instead of editorial curation.
Users will be able to mute topics of no interest to them. Twitter also indicated that if you’re watching a TV show and have not viewed the latest episode, then you’ll be able to hide tweets relating to that content from your feed. This will, of course, be great for those who want to avoid spoilers.
Twitter also intends to help users create separate lists within the app to follow their interests.
The Verge noted that other new features that are expected to arrive on the platform include being able to search direct messages, re-ordering the photos in a tweet after you have attached them and adding support for Apple’s Live Photos.
Twitter Canada’s head of communications, Cam Gordon, said that the social network is currently testing these features “with a small group in the U.S.”
“We’re starting with sports-related topics for now and look forward to sharing more details about future topics we plan to add once it’s available to Canadians and in other markets,” said Gordon.
In the meantime, Twitter is testing out several other features exclusively in Canada, including ‘Hide Reply.’
Twitter also recently updated its desktop user interface as well.
Source: The Verge
Comments