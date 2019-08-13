News
Chatr Mobile contest giving away Google Home Minis, bikes and cars

To enter, you need to have a $40 per month Chatr plan or higher

Aug 13, 2019

9:03 PM EDT

For the next month and a half, Chatr Mobile is running a contest for new and existing subscribers and giving away exciting prizes, including a new car.

The Rogers-owned virtual network operator’s contest starts August 13th and runs until Septemeber 30th and will see nearly 300 daily prizes given away.

Chatr will give away three Tuesday Cruiser Bikes (approximate retail value of $250) and three Google Home Minis (approximate retail value of $79) per day.

On top of that, Chatr will also give away three 2020 Nissan Rogue SUVs at the end of the contest period.

To enter, you either need to be an existing subscriber on a $40 per month plan or higher or switch to Chatr and sign up with a $40 per month plan or higher. Current customers on plans lower than $40 per month can upgrade to enter.

Once you’re on the right plan, head over to Chatr’s contest page and click the register button to enter the contest.

You can also learn more about the contest and read the official rules there.

