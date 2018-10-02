Google showcases new ‘Aqua’ Google Home Mini

Google has shown off a new Aqua colour scheme for its Home Mini device.
The new colour option is a pale shade of blue that to my eyes also has a tinge of green to it. It’s also the same colour that’s been used in Google’s marketing materials for the upcoming Pixel 3 devices.
A recent trailer from Google Japan uses the Aqua colouring as the background at the end of the trailer, which may suggest we might see the Pixel 3 in a similar colour.
The physical design on the Mini hasn’t changed. It’s still a small hockey puck-sized device with a fabric mesh wrapped over the top.
Aqua is the first new colour that Google’s added since it launched the original Mini last year. Now that it’s joined the mix, there are four total colours: coral (red), charcoal, chalk and now aqua.
Google’s announced that the new device will be available to purchase online from Walmart and the Google Store sometime in October. MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for Canadian pricing and availability.
Since the new colour is announced, it would be awesome to see Google use it on the Home Max or a new array of bottoms for the regular Google Home.
Source: Google
