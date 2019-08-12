Yellowknife hit with major internet and phone outages

Yellowknife has been experiencing significant disruptions to internet, phone and TV services.
Residents have been reporting outages since 8:45am MT on Monday, August 12th.
Regional carrier Northwestel told CBC it’s “working to identify the issue and restore service,” but customers should expect to be without service for several hours at least.
“We have a backup network that runs over microwave. Some cellphone traffic might be getting through that network, but certainly it’s not enough to service the entire city,” Northwestel spokesperson Andrew Anderson told the CBC.
This is the second internet disruption to hit Yellowknife over the past month. On July 13th, the internet went down in the city for several hours after a fibre optic line was cut.
In an interview with Cabin Radio, Yellowknife mayor Rebecca Alty expressed frustration over these recurring incidents and said the city “need[s] something more reliable.”
As it stands, Northwestel has agreed to spend $5 million to upgrade its network. The carrier has committed to implementing these improvements within the next three years.
Source: CBC
