Samsung has announced a refresh of the Galaxy A10 that sports a number of improvements over its predecessor.
To start, the new A10 has a 4,000mAh battery, compared to the previous model’s 3,400mAh pack. Additionally, the latest A10 model boasts a rear fingerprint scanner, which was lacking in the original.
The full list of specifications is as follows:
- OS — Android 9.0 Pie
- Display — 6.2-inch 720 x 1,520 “Infinity-V” LCD
- CPU — “Octa Core”
- Memory — 2GB
- Storage — 32GB (expandable via microSD)
- Rear Camera — 13MP f/1.8, plus 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
- Front Camera — 8MP f/2.0
- Battery — 4,000mAh
- Dimensions — 156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm
- Colours — blue, green, red, black
Pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed for the new Galaxy A10s.
Source: Samsung
