News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung unveils new Galaxy A10 with 4,000mAh battery

Aug 12, 2019

1:33 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy A10 render

Samsung has announced a refresh of the Galaxy A10 that sports a number of improvements over its predecessor.

To start, the new A10 has a 4,000mAh battery, compared to the previous model’s 3,400mAh pack. Additionally, the latest A10 model boasts a rear fingerprint scanner, which was lacking in the original.

The full list of specifications is as follows:

  • OS — Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display — 6.2-inch 720 x 1,520 “Infinity-V” LCD
  • CPU — “Octa Core”
  • Memory — 2GB
  • Storage — 32GB (expandable via microSD)
  • Rear Camera — 13MP f/1.8, plus 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
  • Front Camera — 8MP f/2.0
  • Battery — 4,000mAh
  • Dimensions — 156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8 mm
  • Colours — blue, green, red, black

Pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed for the new Galaxy A10s.

Source: Samsung

Related Articles

News

Aug 9, 2019

7:02 PM EDT

Samsung might be working on a phone with a 6,000mAh battery

News

Oct 10, 2018

1:16 PM EDT

Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy A device with four rear-facing cameras

News

Aug 7, 2019

6:54 PM EDT

Public Mobile offers 8GB of Canada-wide data, 2GB of U.S. data for $60/month

News

Aug 9, 2019

3:21 PM EDT

Koodo offering iPhone 8 on Tab Medium for $0, down from $485

Comments