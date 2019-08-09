Hydro-Québec is warning customers of a text message scam

Hydro-Québec is warning customers to not click on a text being sent as it is a scam.
The company said in a press release that if customers get a text message with the company’s name then do not click on it nor any links within the text.
Links in the text may “lead to a fake website with the same look and feel as Hydro-Québec’s or to an Interac e-transfer site,” the company said in the release.
The $500 accelerated refund that is provided for in Bill 34, which the Quebec government tabelled, is not going to be done through an e-transfer. That refund is for clients who were overcharged on electricity bills. The company said these refunds will be applied to a customer’s bill in early 2020.
Hydro-Québec is telling customers not to give out any credit card information or any confidential information and never to communicate through these text messages.
If you have clicked on the link and provided confidential information, then you should contact your financial institution as soon as you can, the release said.
Source: Hydro-Québec
