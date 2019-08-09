Elon Musk was once again hyping Tesla software version 10 on Twitter, while teasing a few new features at the same time.
Tesla software V10 is lookin real good! Releasing to early access list soon …
One of the main features is something called caraoke, which we can assume is a version of in-car karaoke.
Another incoming change is that owners of the Tesla Full Self-Driving package are likely going to get access to the update early.
Tesla announced in June that it would add owners who bought the Full Self-Driving package before the price dropped to the Tesla Early Access Program. It’s unclear how many people Tesla is adding to early access as a result of this.
Musk also noted that any driver with the Full Self-Driving add-on would have priority in the upload queue.
Previously Musk announced that video streaming like YouTube, Netflix and Enhanced Summon would be coming to Tesla vehicles in the latest update.
One negative thing Musk shared on Twitter is that the price of the Full Self-Driving upgrade may rise every two to four months, depending on how much progress the Tesla self-driving team makes.
Source: Elon Musk Via: Electrek
