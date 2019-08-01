HMD brings two more low-cost Nokia phones to Canada

HMD Global has started selling the Nokia 4.2 and 2.2 handsets at Best Buy Canada and London Drugs.
The phones are set to hit the low-cost market and are packing Android One, a clean stock version of Android Pie. It’s worth noting that Nokia also generally updates its phones for three years post-release.
Both of these phones are identical except for a few minor design changes. Further, the 4.2 features a beefier Snapdragon 439 processor while the 2.2 comes equipped with a Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22.
The 4.2 costs $299 CAD and the 2.2 comes in at $229.
Both handsets have the same features, including 3GB of RAM with 32GB of expandable storage and a 3,000mAh battery. Additionally, the phones sport a dedicated Google Assistant button and near-field communications (NFC). Further, the duo also features a 5.71-inch display with a 720 x 1,520-pixel resolution, and lastly, facial recognition to unlock the handset.
The 4.2 also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, a 13-megapixel camera as well as a depth sensor.
Source: HMD Global
Comments