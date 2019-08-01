Capital One contacting breach affected customers through email, letter

Capital One says it will get in touch by email or letter with customers who have been impacted by the recent data breach.
The CBC reported that the financial services company will not be contacting anyone by phone. It reported that the company is also warning people from giving out personal information to anyone calling and claiming they are from Capital One.
On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman for stealing the records of approximately 106 million Capital One customers. The breach potentially affected nearly six million customers in Canada.
Capital One indicated that about 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised.
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) said it opened an investigation into the data breach after it received complaints from customers regarding the issue.
Capital One has since said it is working with U.S. authorities as well as the OPC to “protect affected individuals.”
Source: CBC
Comments