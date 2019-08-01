YouTube Premium now supports 1080p downloads on iPhone

YouTube Premium supports now supports 1080p downloads on iPhone.
Redditor swaroop4s posted on the social news aggregation website a screenshot from their iPhone with the ability to download content in 1080p. Previously, users could only download videos in 720p resolution.
YouTube Premium finally supports 1080p downloads in iPhone from r/iphone
This feature is not yet available on Android.
Additionally, we checked our in-office iPhone with YouTube Premium and it did not have the feature available on it yet, either. It’s possible that it’s not available in Canada, though there’s also a possibility that it’s a gradual rollout.
We’ve reached out to Google Canada for more information.
However, let us know in the comments below if you see the 1080p download quality option.
Source: Reddit (swaroop4s)
