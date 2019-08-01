News
PREVIOUS|

YouTube Premium now supports 1080p downloads on iPhone

It's unclear if the feature available yet in Canada

Aug 1, 2019

2:28 PM EDT

0 comments

YouTube Premium supports now supports 1080p downloads on iPhone.

Redditor swaroop4s posted on the social news aggregation website a screenshot from their iPhone with the ability to download content in 1080p. Previously, users could only download videos in 720p resolution.

YouTube Premium finally supports 1080p downloads in iPhone from r/iphone

This feature is not yet available on Android.

Additionally, we checked our in-office iPhone with YouTube Premium and it did not have the feature available on it yet, either. It’s possible that it’s not available in Canada, though there’s also a possibility that it’s a gradual rollout.

We’ve reached out to Google Canada for more information.

However, let us know in the comments below if you see the 1080p download quality option.

Source: Reddit (swaroop4s) 

Related Articles

News

May 3, 2019

10:43 AM EDT

YouTube to make Originals free with ads starting this fall

News

Jul 12, 2019

3:09 PM EDT

YouTube adds automatic video downloading for Premium subscribers

News

Aug 1, 2019

6:51 PM EDT

YouTube new algorithm shows side effects that punish some of its creators

News

Jul 23, 2019

5:32 PM EDT

MLB to livestream 13 games exclusively on YouTube in Canada

Comments