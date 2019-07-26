Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 to launch on August 23rd

While Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, we now know that the smartphone is set to release on August 23rd in the United States.
It’s unclear if the ‘cyclops-inspired’ smartphone will drop in Canada on the same exact day, but given Samsung’s history, it likely will.
In the U.S., Samsung is offering pre-orders for the smartphone that give purchasers an additional $50 USD (roughly $65 CAD) that can be put towards accessories. The South Korean tech giant is also offering $600 USD ($790 CAD) in credit for the following smartphones: S10E, S10, S10 Plus, Note 9, iPhone X, XR, XS, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
It’s unclear if Samsung also plans to launch pre-orders for the Note 10 in Canada. We’ve reached out to the company for more information.
Samsung is set to officially reveal the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7th at an event in New York City.
As is typically the case with Samsung flagship smartphone launches, leaks regarding the Note 10 and Note 10+ been appearing at a furious pace over the last few weeks.
In terms of rumours, the Note 10 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display, a 3,500mAh battery and a weight of 168g. On the other hand, the 6.75-inch Note 10+ features a 4,300mAh battery and a weight of 198g.
Other leaked specs include no 3.5mm headphone jack and a front-facing camera that sits at the top-center of the smartphone’s display. Further, the Note 10+ is rumoured to feature am additional rear time-of-flight sensor,
