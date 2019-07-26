Eastlink offering 10GB of data for $70 per month

Halifax-based carrier Eastlink is rolling out a new promotional offer for those who use a lot of data: 10GB for $70 CAD per month.
The bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plan also comes with unlimited nationwide talk and text, picture and video messaging. It has international text messaging and unlimited ‘Family Account’ calling as well.
It’s worth noting that Eastlink’s offer is in line with Rogers’ and Telus’ unlimited plan offerings, which start at $75 for 10GB of high-speed data before throttling to a slower speed. Unlike those plans, however, Eastlink doesn’t have unlimited usage and once you’ve used up your 10GB, the carrier pauses your data. Customers who need to use more can purchases additional top-ups or use data at pay-per-use rates.
Eastlink includes its ‘Full Voicemail’ service with storage for up to 25 messages, call display, conference calling and call waiting with the plan.
Finally, customers can add up to five lines and share the data and minutes if they want.
The plan is also available with Eastlink’s EasyTab, which lets you get a phone for as low as $0 and pay for it with equal monthly payments. Plus, if you’re an Eastlink internet customer, you get a bonus 1GB of data with the plan.
Eastlink’s website doesn’t specify if or when the $70 10GB offer will end.
You can learn more about the offer on the carrier’s website, or by calling in.
