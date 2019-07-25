News
Freedom Mobile expands service into Nanaimo, B.C.

Three locations have opened in the city so far

Jul 25, 2019

3:01 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile

Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile has expanded its service to Nanaimo, British Columbia.

So far, Freedom has three locations in the city, with a fourth on the way:

1. Woodgrove Centre — 6631 North Island Highway (now available)
2. Walmart Nanaimo Supercentre — 6801 North Island Highway (now available)
3. Mobile Shop — 6435 Metral Drive (now available)
4. Country Club Centre — 3200 North Island Highway (coming soon)

Freedom says customers who visit one of these new locations can take advantage of the special introductory offer of $15 CAD off/month for six months on its Big Gig Unlimited + Talk plans.

In other words, Nanaimoites can snag the Big Gig plan for $45/month, which includes 10GB of Fast LTE Data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and global text messaging.

Source: Freedom Mobile

