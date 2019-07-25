New Google device submitted to FCC, possible Pixelbook successor

Quanta Computer, a company known for developing Made by Google Chromebooks, has submitted a new device to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for certification. With a new product hitting the FCC it’s possible we’ll see a new Pixelbook at Google’s product event, likely in October.
The company applied with the FCC ID, ‘HFSG021.’ Reportedly HFS is the prefix that Quanta uses for its applications, while G021A is similar to Google’s previous hardware numbers for its Pixel 3a lineup.
It is worth noting, as 9to5Google reports, the model number is different than to what belonged to the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, which were HFSC0A and HFSC1A, respectively.
Possibly Quanta has a submitted another sort of device that’s not a Chromebook, or Google might be rebranding its Pixelbook.
Reportedly, the internal chip for the product is Intel Wireless-AC 9260, that’s not capable of WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments