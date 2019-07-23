Turn your selfies into classical portraits with the help of this website

While FaceApp is able to modify pretty much anything about your face with artificial intelligence (AI), it can’t turn your selfie into a classical portrait.
A group of researchers at the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab have created an interesting website that turns your uploaded selfies into portraits of the past.
The website utilizes an algorithm trained on 45,000 classical portraits based on faux oil, watercolour and ink. These artworks include the works of Rembrandt, Titan and Van Gogh.
The algorithm uses a specific drawing style from the acclaimed artists based on the key features of the modern selfie. Researchers said that their method of AI face generation isn’t just a filter. It uses generative adversarial network (GAN) to create new faces from scratch.
With respect to privacy, according to researchers, your selfies are sent to the server in order to produce the classical portrait, and your data won’t be used for any other purpose. Every selfie sent through algorithm will be deleted “immediately,” the researchers said.
As of right now, the site is down for maintenance.
Via: The Verge
