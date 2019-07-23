Fizz announces scheduled systems maintenance from July 28 to 31

Videotron flanker brand Fizz Mobile has announced a system maintenance period starting July 28th, 2019 and running until July 31st.
The maintenance comes as part of the stabilization period Fizz announced in April, which aims to ensure its network is up to par.
According to an official forum post, Fizz says that some account features will be temporarily unavailable from July 28th to 31st. The carrier recommends subscribers who need to make a change to a mobile or internet plan or buy an add-on should do so before July 28th or after the 31st.
Additionally, Fizz says mobile service members may experience sporadic interruptions of mobile services, including calls, texts and data, may occur on July 31st.
Fizz Mobile’s website digs into the specifics, noting that from the 28th to the 31st, subscribers won’t be able to activate a SIM card, modify advanced mobile parameters like blocking international calls, change their mobile number, change SIM cards or unsubscribe from internet or mobile services.
From the 30th to the 31st, subscribers won’t be able to buy a mobile data or travel add-on, change their mobile or internet plan, gift mobile data to a friend, use or gift a My Rewards perk, or request the transfer of a number to another provider.
However, subscribers will still have access to features like adding funds to their Fizz wallet, making a payment, changing the payment method, modifying their password or profile and more.
You can learn more about the systems maintenance and the stabilization period over on Fizz’s website.
Source: Fizz Mobile forum, Fizz
