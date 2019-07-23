Galaxy Watch Active 2 to replace rotating bezel with touch sensor: report

Following several leaks revealing that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Watch Active 2, a new report claims the watch will sport a touch-based bezel navigation system, Bluetooth 5 and more.
Samsung’s smartwatches used to offer a rotating bezel which people could use for navigation. However, the South Korean company ditched the feature earlier this year with the release of the Galaxy Watch Active.
According to SamMobile, however, Samsung may bring the feature back in a new way. The Watch Active 2 will reportedly feature a touch sensor on the bezel which simulates the action of rotating the bezel. Watch owners will be able to slide their finger around the edge of the watch to navigate the operating system.
Hopefully, this works as well in practice as it sounds in theory. Samsung’s Tizen software works best with a rotating bezel, and if the touch sensor works well, it can be as effective without taking up the extra space.
Along with the details about the bezel, SamMobile also reports that the Active 2 will sport a 1.4-inch screen on the 44mm variant and a 1.2-inch screen on the 40mm watch. Both displays will be 360×360 pixel AMOLED panels with Gorilla Glass DX+.
Additionally, the LTE and Bluetooth models will have 1.5GB and 768MB of RAM, respectively. SamMobile says the Watch Active 2 will use Bluetooth 5.0 as well, which should improve the range and battery life.
Eventually, the Watch Active 2 will get ECG support, but that likely won’t come until 2020.
