OnePlus plans to bring Nightscape to the OnePlus 7 Pro’s other cameras

Jul 22, 2019

1:41 PM EDT

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus says it plans to update the OnePlus 7 Pro to make ‘Nightscape,’ the company’s take on low-light capture modes like Night Sight, work with the phone’s other cameras.

Currently, Nightscape only works with the OP7 Pro’s main 48-megapixel camera, not its secondary telephoto and wide-angle cameras.

In an interview with GSMArena, OnePlus image product manager Zake Zhang said, “we are working on bringing the Nightscape feature to the other cameras in a future update.”

Zhang didn’t go on to specify when OnePlus will release said update, nor whether it plans to make Nightscape work with the OnePlus 7 Pro’s front-facing camera.

OnePlus first introduced Nightscape alongside the OnePlus 6T. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company released Nightscape 2.0, which improved the feature’s ability to capture nighttime photos.

Source: GSMArena

