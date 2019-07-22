OnePlus plans to bring Nightscape to the OnePlus 7 Pro’s other cameras

OnePlus says it plans to update the OnePlus 7 Pro to make ‘Nightscape,’ the company’s take on low-light capture modes like Night Sight, work with the phone’s other cameras.
Currently, Nightscape only works with the OP7 Pro’s main 48-megapixel camera, not its secondary telephoto and wide-angle cameras.
In an interview with GSMArena, OnePlus image product manager Zake Zhang said, “we are working on bringing the Nightscape feature to the other cameras in a future update.”
Zhang didn’t go on to specify when OnePlus will release said update, nor whether it plans to make Nightscape work with the OnePlus 7 Pro’s front-facing camera.
OnePlus first introduced Nightscape alongside the OnePlus 6T. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company released Nightscape 2.0, which improved the feature’s ability to capture nighttime photos.
Source: GSMArena
