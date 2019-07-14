Amazon unveiled some of the discounts Canadians can expect to see on Prime Day — which is officially starting July 15th at 3:00am EST for 48 hours.’
Ahead of what could be its biggest shopping experience of the year, Amazon Canada has gone ahead early with Amazon hardware devices for Prime Members. Here’s a roundup of what the deals are:
- Save $159 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot Bundle – now $209.00 (was $368.99, 43% off)
- Save $22 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – now 44% off for $27.99 (was $49.99)
- Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – now 36% off for $44.99 (was $69.99)
- Save $20 on Fire 7 now $49.99 – $69.99
- Save $40 on the Echo Dot – now 57% off for $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Save $70 on Ring Video Doorbell 2- now 28% off for $179.00 (was $249)
- Save $25 on the Echo Input – now 56% off for $19.99 (was $44.99)
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8 – now $69.99
- Save $60 on the Echo Spot – now 35% off for $109.99 (was $169.99)
- Save $55 on the Echo Plus – now $149.99 – $189.99
- Save $40 on the All-new Kindle – now 33% off for $79.99 (was $119.99)
- Save $50 on Fire HD 10 – now $149.99 – $189.99
- Save $35 on Ring Video Doorbell – now 20% off $99.99 (was $124.99)
- Save C$35 on Kindle Paperwhite – now $104.99 – $204.99
- Save $94 on Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot Bundle – now 49% off for $99.99 (was $194.99)
- Save $139 on Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot Bundle – now 44% off for 179.00 (was $318.99)
- Save $90 on the Echo Show – now 30% off for $209.99 (was $299.99)
- Get an Amazon smart plug for $10 when you buy select Echo devices – starts at $74.99
- Save $90 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro – now 30% off for $209.00 (was $299.00)
- Buy 2 Echo Show 5 Devices, Save $30
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments