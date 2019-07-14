‘Walk Master’ is a recently released arcade walking simulator game that is easy to learn but difficult to master.

The goal is to help a goat walk on giant sticks as it crosses bridges and streams. You have to swipe to move the walking sticks forward, but each step has to be calculated and careful. You have to keep the goat’s balance as you help it walk forward.

You can’t swipe the sticks too far or too close because the goat will lose balance and fall forwards or backwards, it has to be just right.

The first couple of levels are deceivingly easy. You have a lot of space to walk because you just have to cross a couple of streams and bridges. However, once you reach the higher levels, it gets harder because you have to balance on small pillars and tree stumps while avoiding purple plant creatures that will eat you.

As you get to the higher levels, you also need to avoid flying bees and other insects while balancing on the sticks. The bee moves up or down unexpectedly and you have to try get by without hitting them.

You get coins when you reach the checkpoints each level. Players can use the coins to purchase new characters. You can unlock a number of characters including a duck, scarecrow, robot, moose, paperclip and many others.

Walk Master does not get boring or repetitive because each level has some sort of new obstacle, whether it’s a new creature or a smaller item to balance on. Also, you’ll likely die a bit when you play the higher levels for the first time, so you’ll want to keep playing to get to the next level, which makes the game addictive.

The game doesn’t have that may ads and will prompt you before it shows one so you don’t accidentally click on it, but you can also pay $3.99 CAD to remove the ads.

Walk Master is available for free download on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.