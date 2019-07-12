Amazon Canada unveils Prime Day 2019 deals

Amazon Canada’s big sale of the year is almost upon us.
Prime Day 2019 starts July 15th at 3:00am EST and will go for “48 glorious hours.” Amazon notes that there will be “new deals every five minutes.”
The massive online retailer has unveiled some of the upcoming deals. Here’s a roundup of what you can expect:
- Save 44% on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- Save 36% on the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote
- Save up to 20% on select LG 4K UHD TVs
- Save up to 32% on select Bose headphones and speakers
- Save up to 30% on select Chromebooks
- Save on select KitchenAid Stand Mixers
- Save 70% on select Samsonite luggage sets
- Save up to 30% on select AmazonBasics items
- Save up to 50% on fashion from Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, and more
- Save up to 50% on select kids and baby apparel from Simple Joys and more
- Save on select Under Armour shoes, apparel, and accessories
- Save up to 40% on select New Balance footwear
- Save up to 30% on select Calvin Klein products
- Save up to 30% on Philips Sonicare 9500 Series
- Save up to 30% on select Luxury Beauty favourites
- Save 48% on the 23andMe DNA Test Kit
- Save up to 40% on Hasbro Toys and Games
- Save up to 40% on select PC gaming devices and accessories
Amazon is also giving Prime Members who spend $10 at any Whole Foods Market store in Canada $10 off on Amazon.ca, which will be sent to you through a unique printed code.
Amazon Prime is $7.99/month CAD (plus any applicable taxes), or $79 per year. If you’re not a Prime Member, Amazon Canada is offering a 30-day free trial here. Quebec residents, instead of a free trial, receive an initial 2-month membership for $7.99.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments