News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon Canada unveils Prime Day 2019 deals

Jul 12, 2019

9:47 AM EDT

0 comments

Amazon Canada’s big sale of the year is almost upon us.

Prime Day 2019 starts July 15th at 3:00am EST and will go for “48 glorious hours.” Amazon notes that there will be “new deals every five minutes.”

The massive online retailer has unveiled some of the upcoming deals. Here’s a roundup of what you can expect:

Amazon is also giving Prime Members who spend $10 at any Whole Foods Market store in Canada $10 off on Amazon.ca, which will be sent to you through a unique printed code.

Amazon Prime is $7.99/month CAD (plus any applicable taxes), or $79 per year. If you’re not a Prime Member, Amazon Canada is offering a 30-day free trial here. Quebec residents, instead of a free trial, receive an initial 2-month membership for $7.99.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Jun 21, 2019

10:24 AM EDT

Amazon Canada launches ‘Prime Reading’ giving members free unlimited access to books

Resources

Jun 26, 2019

6:24 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2019

News

Jun 25, 2019

6:47 AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day is happening in Canada on July 15th for 48-hours

Comments