Android Q beta 5 rolling out to Essential phones

The fifth beta for Android Q is rolling out to Essential phones today.
Essential’s Twitter account has shared that the fifth developer beta is rolling out today for its phones.
#AndroidQ Beta users—Q Beta 5 is now available for Essential Phone!
Please note: Our Beta Program app is temporarily under maintenance and opting in/out is unavailable right now. Those already enrolled will still receive updates. https://t.co/o6f8tGDdlN
— Essential (@essential) July 12, 2019
The company does note that its program for opting into the beta is down for maintenance, but users who are already enrolled should get the update.
Beta 5 has brought some interesting features to Pixel devices, including a new notification management system and gestures. You can read about them here.
Source: Essential
