Android Q beta 5 rolling out to Essential phones

Essential Phone users should be getting the update now

Jul 13, 2019

2:21 PM EDT

The fifth beta for Android Q is rolling out to Essential phones today.

Essential’s Twitter account has shared that the fifth developer beta is rolling out today for its phones.

The company does note that its program for opting into the beta is down for maintenance, but users who are already enrolled should get the update.

Beta 5 has brought some interesting features to Pixel devices, including a new notification management system and gestures. You can read about them here.

Source: Essential

