Huawei to officially unveil EMUI 10 at developer conference in August

Huawei has confirmed that it would showcase its upcoming EMUI 10 system software on August 9th at the Huawei Developer Conference(HDC) 2019, according to the keynote schedule.
However, this won’t be the first time we see EMUI 10. Back in June, screenshots of an internal EMUI 10 build running on the Huawei P30 Pro began circulating online, revealing it will be based on Android Q, introduce dark mode and have the July Security patch. Further, the internal build was dated June 6th, 2019.
The anticipated upgrade also seems to retain much of the current EMUI 9 UI aesthetic, which not everyone is a fan of.
Huawei had previously promised to bring Android Q to several of its smartphones despite the U.S. trade embargo that revoked its Android license.
Other than software, the telecom giant also wants to discuss its in-house Kirin chips at HDC 2019. It is possible that the 30 minutes keynote speech may tell us more about the rumoured Kirin 985 processor.
The conference will take place in Dongguan, China, an industrial city where Huawei built its European-inspired campus for research and development.
Source: Huawei
