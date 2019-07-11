News
PREVIOUS|

Thieves are using Canadians’ debit cards to buy yearly Spotify memberships

All we can recommend is keep an eye on your online banking information

Jul 11, 2019

2:43 PM EDT

0 comments

Two Canadians claim a thief stole their debit card information and used it to purchase multiple year-long Spotify subscriptions.

What’s strange about the case is that the two Canadian women who talked to CBC News claim to have never used their Visa Debit cards online. Weirder still is that both victims had multiple Spotify charges instead of anything else.

In both cases, the women’s banks refunded the cost of the fraud and Spotify did not. Although, the audio streaming service did block the accounts that signed up using the stolen funds.

This doesn’t seem like an account of Spotify being hacked but rather fraudsters using stolen funds to buy Spotify memberships for some reason.

Source: CBC News 

Related Articles

News

Jul 9, 2019

7:12 PM EDT

Canadians are confident with data protection but hope for better cybersecurity education: survey

Business

Apr 2, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

RCMP warns of fraudulent calls in Ontario using its phone number

News

Jul 9, 2019

4:58 PM EDT

Warner’s HBO Max coming to U.S. in early 2020, but Canadian launch unclear

News

Jul 10, 2019

12:25 PM EDT

Elon Musk hints at Spotify integration in North American Tesla vehicles

Comments