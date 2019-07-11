Thieves are using Canadians’ debit cards to buy yearly Spotify memberships

Two Canadians claim a thief stole their debit card information and used it to purchase multiple year-long Spotify subscriptions.
What’s strange about the case is that the two Canadian women who talked to CBC News claim to have never used their Visa Debit cards online. Weirder still is that both victims had multiple Spotify charges instead of anything else.
In both cases, the women’s banks refunded the cost of the fraud and Spotify did not. Although, the audio streaming service did block the accounts that signed up using the stolen funds.
This doesn’t seem like an account of Spotify being hacked but rather fraudsters using stolen funds to buy Spotify memberships for some reason.
Source: CBC News
