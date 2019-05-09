Here are the Huawei handsets that will get the Android Q update

At Google I/O 2019 Google confirmed that several non-Pixel smartphones will be able to run Android Q’s beta.
That said, those that have the P30 Pro might feel left out as only Mate 20 Pro users will get the chance to grab the Android Q beta.
The China-based company has announced that the P30 Pro and a variety of other handsets will eventually get Android Q. Huawei listed the devices in a post on microblogging site Sina Weibo.
All of the devices can be found below:
- Honor View20 / V20
- Honor Magic2
- Mate 20
- Mate 20 Pro
- Mate 20 X
- Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
- P30
- P30 Pro
Though Huawei has revealed which handsets will get the Android Q beta, it’s unclear what the company’s Android Q-based EMUI will feature.
Huawei’s successor to the Mate 20 Pro will likely be the first Huawei device with Android Q. As the Mate 20 Pro was the company’s first handset with Android 9 Pie, with the P20 getting the update months later.
The China-based company clarified that the Android Q beta is only available to developers who have published at least one app.
Source: Weibo Via: XDA Developers
