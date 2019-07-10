Facebook is looking for exclusive VR game deals with game developers

Facebook is now actively looking to acquire game studios and sign deals to release exclusive VR versions of well-known games in order to consolidate its Oculus headset business.
According to The Information, which sources two people familiar with the matter, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is personally involved in the consolidation of its VR business. The social media giant has already signed deals to release exclusive VR versions of Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell.
By putting exclusive games onto the Oculus platform, Facebook hopes to attract more users to its VR headset.
The current push for VR games is headed by Jason Rubin, vice president of special gaming initiative at Facebook. Rubin reports directly to Andrew Bosworth, who is often viewed as the Facebook executive that overlooks the company’s hardware division.
“The response to Oculus Quest and Rift S gaming has been incredible,” said an Oculus spokesperson in a statement to The Information. “We cannot comment on specific partnerships, but we will continue to focus on expanding our library and reaching broader gaming audiences for years to come.”
Ubisoft, the developer of Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell franchises, has declined to comment on this matter.
When Facebook purchased Oculus in 2017, the company hoped that virtual reality would become the next big thing after smartphones and tablets.
While the price of a VR headset has dropped in recent years, major developers haven’t completely jumped on board with virtual reality gaming. A recent poll at the Game Developer Conference indicates that only 27 percent of attendees are interested in developing for VR.
Source: The Information
