Samsung Galaxy Note 10 noise cancelling headphones leak

As the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 approaches the device’s accessories are starting to leak out.
Reliable leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has shared that the South Korean company is working on a new pair of wired in-ear headphones with active noise cancelling tech. He also mentions that the headphones are set to be USB-C.
This leads us to believe that the Note 10 isn’t going to have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack if this turns out to be true.
There is also a new wireless charging pad on the way that supports 20W fast charging.
One of the weirder leaks is a new 9W wireless phone holder. This could be a Samsung Dex like device or maybe the company’s answer to Google’s Pixel Stand.
Source: Roland Quandt
