CF Fairview Mall in North York, Ontario adds tons of EV fast chargers

The Cadillac Fairview Mall in North York, Ontario has installed 20 new Tesla Superchargers.
These chargers are the older V2 chargers that are capable of outputting 120 kW charging.
There are also a handful of new EV chargers from Flo. In the images provided, it appears that they’re both Level 2 and fast charging stations available. This means that non-Tesla vehicles can charge at these stations as well.
MobileSyrup has reached out for more information and will update this post if we receive a response.
