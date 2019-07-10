News
PREVIOUS|

CF Fairview Mall in North York, Ontario adds tons of EV fast chargers

The mall is located right beside the 401 and the 404 highways in Ontario

Jul 10, 2019

1:57 PM EDT

0 comments

The Cadillac Fairview Mall in North York, Ontario has installed 20 new Tesla Superchargers.

These chargers are the older V2 chargers that are capable of outputting 120 kW charging.

There are also a handful of new EV chargers from Flo. In the images provided, it appears that they’re both Level 2 and fast charging stations available. This means that non-Tesla vehicles can charge at these stations as well.

MobileSyrup has reached out for more information and will update this post if we receive a response.

Related Articles

News

Mar 21, 2019

5:54 PM EDT

Tesla Supercharger station coming to Moosomin, Saskatchewan

News

Jul 10, 2019

12:25 PM EDT

Elon Musk hints at Spotify integration in North American Tesla vehicles

News

Jul 10, 2019

6:41 PM EDT

Tesla has been hiring thousands of people to work in its solar division

News

Apr 26, 2019

4:02 PM EDT

Tesla’s rolling out V2 Supercharger and Model S and X charging updates

Comments