Latest leak claims the Snapdragon 855 Galaxy A90 only has a 5G variant

Tipster Ice Universe said on July 10th that the rumoured Galaxy A90 would only have a 5G variant, making it one of the cheapest 5G phones that could arrive at the market in September or October.
Ice Universe stated in a Weibo post that the A90 is the first Samsung Snapdragon 855 flagship to ever come out of the Galaxy A family.
Take this with a grain of salt, but the user added that the A90 has a variant with an FHD+(1080p) “waterfall” screen that stretches all the way to rear edges. He then warned his readers in the comment section that Samsung has likely cancelled the variant, letting the company’s display clients like Huawei and Vivo debut the otherworldly feature on their products.
In June, Twitter user Steve H.McFly spilled the beans on the camera specification of the A90. According to him, the A90 has an SM-A908 and an SM-A905 variant. The former has a triple camera array with 48mp, 8mp, and 5mp rear cameras while the latter has a similar configuration of 48mp, 12mp and 5mp but with exclusive Tilt OIS image stabilization.
Other than that, the A90 will have an industry-leading 4500mAh battery with support for Samsung’s 45W fast-charging standard, which is a feature that not even the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10 5G has.
It also seems that the Galaxy A series now serve as Samsung’s test bed for experimental technologies. The Galaxy A80, for example, has a rotating camera system that turns the rear cameras to the front for selfie duties. Here is what it looks like when functioning.
If the A90 comes out with the specs mentioned above and a low price tag, it will bring the fight to OnePlus, Xiaomi and other OEMs specialized in producing flagship killers.
